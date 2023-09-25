Advertisement
Karachi weather updates – 25 September 2023

  • The minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 27 degrees.
  • There is no chance of rain in the province.
  • Humidity is expected to be around 70% in the city.
The weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid on September 25, 2023.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 27 degrees, and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees on Monday.

Moreover, humidity is expected to be around 70% in the city while sea breezes are suspended and southwesterly winds continue to give freshness to the masses.

Added to that, the weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of Sindh.

However, in Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Rohri, Sukkur, Khairpur, and Shaheed Benazirabad, the temperature is likely to remain between 37 and 40 degrees.

Additionally, in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, and Mithi, the mercury is expected to be between 35 and 37 degrees.

Furthermore, the temperature in Badin, Thatta, and Sajawal is likely to be 34 to 35 degrees.

Consequently, the forecast will remain clear across the province, with no chance of rain.

