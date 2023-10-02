Government to re-verify all SIM cards across the country

Officials will use the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System to re-verify SIM cards.

About 112,320 tampered Afghan passports have been invalidated.

Only one mobile SIM card will be permitted per passport.

Sources have indicated that the interim government plans to re-verify mobile SIM cards throughout the country.

It has been reported that officials will employ the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System to re-verify the SIM cards. This decision was made during a meeting in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attended by the caretaker chief minister of KP, senior military officials, and other officials.

Reports indicate that approximately 80,624 mobile SIM cards have been blocked, in addition to around 4 million others that were inactive.

Furthermore, about 112,320 tampered Afghan passports have been invalidated. In the meeting, it was resolved that only one mobile SIM card would be permitted per passport.

