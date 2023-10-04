PTI formulates political strategy for general polls

PTI chairman gave instructions regarding the election campaign.

Hidden ledears come to the fore as the election date is announced.

Workers conventions will be held at the district level.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formulated a political strategy for the upcoming polls, Bol News reported.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman gave instructions to the party leaders regarding the election campaign.

However, as soon as the election date is announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PTI will start campaigning.

Added to that, workers conventions will be held nationwide at the district level.

Moreover, interestingly, the hidden leaders have been instructed to start preparation for the workers’ convention.

Consequently, as soon as the election date is announced, the Hiiden leaders will come to the fore, which will charge party supporters in Jalsas.

Advertisement

Also Read ECP approves code of conduct for foreign observers for upcoming polls A meeting was held under supervision of CEC. It was decided to...

Previously, the ECP has approved the code of conduct for international observers in the upcoming general elections.

A meeting was held under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Secretary Election Commission, members, and other senior officers participated.

In the meeting, it was decided to write a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) for international observers to observe the election. International observers will be invited to observe the transparency of the election.