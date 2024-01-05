Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers hearing case adjourned until January 8

The hearing of the nomination papers case of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from Mansehra was adjourned till January 8.

The Election Tribunal says that the case of eligibility of Abbottabad Members of Parliament is under hearing in the Supreme Court, and the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) is awaited.

Captain Safdar appeared before the court on behalf of the leader of the Muslim League, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s papers were challenged by Azam Khan Swati from Constituency NA-15 Mansehra.

Captain (retd) Safdar says that the PML-N chief will win the Mansehra election with a huge margin. As part of a conspiracy, on May 9, institutions and the state were attacked.

He further added that Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) was brought under a conspiracy that destroyed the country and the economy. The people of NA-15 are with Nawaz Sharif. Azam Swati is an accused absconder.

Earlier, an appeal has been filed in the tribunal against the approval of the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz, vice president and chief organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from NA-119 constituency in Lahore.

Nadeem Sherwani filed an appeal against the approval of Maryam Nawaz’s papers, in which the returning officer of NA 119 was made a party.

It was argued in the petition that Maryam Nawaz hid the facts in the nomination papers; she did not state the correct facts in the papers.

In the petition, it was requested that the approval of the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz by the Appellate Tribunal should be annulled.

