BOL Network issues statement following fire incident at building housing its studios

BOL Network is currently awaiting clearance from the relevant authorities before resuming operations.

KARACHI: BOL Network confirms that a fire broke out today in a building that houses some of its studio facilities.





The fire has successfully been brought under control by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Fire Department, while cooling operations are currently underway.





We are relieved to confirm that there have been no injuries or loss of life. The evacuation process was carried out smoothly, with everyone present informed and safely evacuated in a timely manner. The safety and well-being of our employees and everyone at the building remained our foremost priority throughout the incident.





BOL Network is currently awaiting clearance from the relevant authorities before resuming operations.





We extend our sincere appreciation to the KMC Fire Department and all emergency personnel for their timely response and efforts in bringing the situation under control.





BOL Network remains committed to the safety of its employees, partners and stakeholders. We will continue to monitor the situation and share further updates as necessary.









BOL Network