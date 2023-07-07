Drone carrying 6kgs of drugs crashes in Lahore

Drone carrying 6kgs of drugs crashes in Lahore

Articles
Advertisement
Drone carrying 6kgs of drugs crashes in Lahore

Drone carrying drugs crashes in Lahore.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Drug peddlers have found a unique method of delivering and smuggling drugs worth millions of rupees.

The matter was exposed when a drone, carrying drugs worth millions of rupees, crashed in the Halloki area of Kahna Town in Lahore.

Kahna Station House Officer (SHO) the incident took place in Rasoolpura village. He said the drone, which was larger in size than usual, was carrying six kilograms of heroin when it crashed into the fields of a landlord named Rozdar.

Panic spread in the area after the drone crashed. Several locals gathered around the drone and the police were called in later. Police and Rangers arrived at the scene and have taken both the drone and the drugs into custody.

Police said the items have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation. The authority will investigate where the drone was operated from and where it was headed.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Narowal police arrested five suspects involved in cross-border heroin smuggling through drones. During the investigation, the police confiscated a control device, eight batteries, and automatic weapons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Crime News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story