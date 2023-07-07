Drone carrying 6kgs of drugs crashes in Lahore

LAHORE: Drug peddlers have found a unique method of delivering and smuggling drugs worth millions of rupees.

The matter was exposed when a drone, carrying drugs worth millions of rupees, crashed in the Halloki area of Kahna Town in Lahore.

Kahna Station House Officer (SHO) the incident took place in Rasoolpura village. He said the drone, which was larger in size than usual, was carrying six kilograms of heroin when it crashed into the fields of a landlord named Rozdar.

Panic spread in the area after the drone crashed. Several locals gathered around the drone and the police were called in later. Police and Rangers arrived at the scene and have taken both the drone and the drugs into custody.

Police said the items have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation. The authority will investigate where the drone was operated from and where it was headed.

Earlier this year, Narowal police arrested five suspects involved in cross-border heroin smuggling through drones. During the investigation, the police confiscated a control device, eight batteries, and automatic weapons.