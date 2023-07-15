Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Karachi

Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Karachi

A seven-year-old girl was sexually molested in Sachal Goth.

In a shocking incident, a minor seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Sachal Goth area near the Super Highway in Karachi.

Local residents caught the perpetrator red-handed performing the immoral act and violently thrashed him. He was subsequently handed him over to the police and taken into custody.

Police said the residents caught the suspect and handed him over to police after subjecting him to torture. The victim was shifted to a hospital for medical checkup.

Police said that they had received an initial medical examination report stating that the victim had been subjected to a sexual assault. They added that further legal action will be initiated in the light of the medical report.

Police said the minor girl’s family has been called to the police station to register a case. They said the victim’s family has gone home after undergoing medical treatment

