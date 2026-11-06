Bilawal calls for political consensus to address Pakistan’s economic woes

“The people of Pakistan are finding it difficult to live economically,” Bilawal said while addressing a groundbreaking ceremony for a 600-bed hospital in Larkana.

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday urged the federal government to engage all political stakeholders and put aside political differences, saying the country’s economic challenges required collective efforts.





“The people of Pakistan are finding it difficult to live economically,” Bilawal said while addressing a groundbreaking ceremony for a 600-bed hospital in Larkana.





He said the government should prioritise addressing public hardships instead of becoming embroiled in political confrontations.





“Every country’s first responsibility is to look after its people,” he said, adding that protecting citizens from economic difficulties was the country’s biggest challenge.





“If we fight the PTI, Maulana [Fazlur Rehman], terrorists, India and Afghanistan, we will remain occupied with this work. When will we focus on economic development?” he asked.





Bilawal called on the federal government to engage all stakeholders and work together to address economic challenges rather than confront political opponents.





Calls for PTI participation in electoral reforms

On electoral reforms, Bilawal urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join a committee formed to discuss changes to the electoral process.





He called on opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate to ensure the party’s unconditional representation, saying PTI founder Imran Khan had given them full authority to make the decision.





Bilawal said the PPP had approached opposition leaders and asked them to nominate representatives for the committee.





He noted that opposition leaders had previously insisted that Khan should first be released or allowed to meet party leaders before they participated in other matters.





“Now that the PTI founder has given them full authority, opposition leaders should decide to ensure the party’s representation in the committee,” he said.





The PPP chairman said both the PTI and some government representatives had raised allegations of electoral rigging. He described the proposed committee as a possible starting point for addressing those concerns if all sides believed the elections had been manipulated.





Bilawal alleged that electoral manipulation had been intended to prevent the PPP from succeeding, adding that his party had consistently supported electoral reforms.





Describes meeting with PM as positive

Bilawal also described his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as positive, saying the two sides had worked together to develop a strategy.





He said the federal government’s budgets had been approved with the PPP’s support and that the Centre was now assisting with development projects.





However, he noted that Balochistan had raised concerns about not receiving federal development projects. He said he had suggested that the prime minister hold cabinet meetings in the provinces.





New hospital to expand healthcare services

Speaking about the proposed hospital in Larkana, Bilawal said Chandka Hospital, established as a gift from former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the people, was now struggling to cope with its growing patient burden.





He said patients from Balochistan, particularly Naseerabad and surrounding areas, also travelled to Larkana for medical treatment.





Recalling his first election as a member of the National Assembly, Bilawal said he had contacted the medical superintendent of Chandka Medical College and learned about the challenges facing the institution.





He said the PPP wanted to provide internationally standard healthcare facilities and ensure that no citizen was denied treatment because of a lack of money.





“Under the present circumstances, free healthcare facilities are more important for the people,” he said.





Bilawal added that Sindh was spending Rs45 billion on higher education, while the provincial government was also prioritising healthcare facilities across the province in view of the economic situation.