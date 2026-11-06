"My heart is shattered into a million pieces" Mawra Hocane heartbroken over Ronaldo's retirement

The actress went on to celebrate Ronaldo's extraordinary impact on the sport.

Mawra also reflected on the privilege of witnessing Ronaldo's journey

Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement has left millions of soccer fans heartbroken, and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is among those struggling to say goodbye.

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The actress sparked an emotional buzz on social media after sharing a heartfelt tribute to the Portuguese soccer superstar on Instagram Stories, joined by her husband and actor Ameer Gilani in celebrating the legacy of one of the sport's greatest icons.





Known for their passion for sports, the celebrity couple joined fans worldwide in paying tribute to Ronaldo following news of his retirement from international soccer.





Their Instagram Stories reflected the admiration and emotional connection millions of supporters have developed with the legendary Portuguese forward throughout his remarkable career.

Sharing a video announcing Ronaldo's retirement, Mawra poured her heart out in an emotional message, admitting she was not ready to see the football icon step away from representing his country.





"My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I always knew this day would make me cry. I knew it was coming, but I still don't think I'm ready for it," she wrote.





The actress went on to celebrate Ronaldo's extraordinary impact on the sport, adding, "There will never be anyone like you. Never. You were pure magic."





Mawra also reflected on the privilege of witnessing Ronaldo's journey, from his early playing days to his legendary status in international soccer.





"We are so lucky to have lived in your era and watched you play from your early days until now. For most of us, you are football, and you always will be," she added.





Ameer Gilani also joined his wife in honoring the soccer legend, sharing his own heartfelt tribute to the Portuguese superstar.





As tributes continue to pour in from fans around the world, Mawra's emotional words capture the sentiment of an entire generation that grew up watching Ronaldo redefine greatness on the soccer field.