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Jisoo brings 'Sun Showers' to 'The Angry Birds Movie 3'

The fandom has another reason to celebrate as Jisoo embarks on an exciting new musical adventure.

Web Desk November 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Jisoo said she has always loved how the "Angry Birds" movies combine colorful characters, humor and heart.

BLACKPINK star Jisoo is bringing fresh K-pop energy to the big screen with "Sun Showers," an original song she co-wrote for the upcoming animated film 'The Angry Birds Movie 3."


The fandom has another reason to celebrate as Jisoo is stepping into a new musical adventure with an original track created for Paramount Pictures' upcoming animated sequel.

The K-pop star co-wrote the song, which is set to feature in the film and its promotional trailer, adding another exciting soundtrack credit to her growing solo career.


Speaking about the collaboration, Jisoo said she has always loved how the "Angry Birds" movies combine colorful characters, humor and heart.


She wanted "Sun Showers" to capture the film's playful energy through an uplifting sound that makes listeners smile and dance.


But there's an extra personal touch behind the project. The song's artwork will feature Shumon, a small dustball character Jisoo originally drew during middle school, bringing a piece of her childhood creativity into the film's musical world.


She also expressed hope that audiences would enjoy the song when the film arrives during the holiday season, describing the experience of creating music for an animated movie as deeply meaningful.

Directed by John Rice, "The Angry Birds Movie 3" follows Red as he faces the challenges of fatherhood while taking on another mission to save the world. The animated sequel is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Dec. 23, 2026.


The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, with supporters flooding the social media post with enthusiastic reactions.

Some fans commented, "Can't wait!" Others simply wrote, "Jisoo," while another fan expressed excitement with a series of heart reactions.


Another supporter praised the announcement, calling it an exciting new milestone for the BLACKPINK star.

From dominating K-pop stages to contributing original music to a major animated franchise, Jisoo continues to explore new creative territory.


With "Sun Showers" on the way, fans are eager to hear how her latest musical venture brings sunshine to the Angry Birds universe.

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