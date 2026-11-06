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Saturday, November 7, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
07-NOV-2026
PETROL
-6.59 PKR
Rs. 346.00/ltr
DIESEL
-4.25 PKR
Rs. 378.00/ltr
Headlines
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Govt cuts fuel prices, offers relief to consumers

The price of petrol has been cut by Rs6.59 per litre to Rs346, while high-speed diesel has become cheaper by Rs4.25 per litre.

Web Desk November 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel, providing relief to consumers, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).


The price of petrol has been cut by Rs6.59 per litre to Rs346, while high-speed diesel has become cheaper by Rs4.25 per litre, bringing its new price to Rs378.


The revised prices were announced in an official notification issued by OGRA.


Earlier, the federal government has reduced petroleum prices, cutting petrol by Rs9.41 per liter and high-speed diesel by Rs5.56 per liter, according to an official notification.


Following the reduction, the new price of petrol has been set at Rs352.59 per liter, while high-speed diesel will cost Rs382.25 per liter.


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