U.S. offers $20 million reward for secrets about Iran's nuclear program

The State Department said Iran's failure to meet its obligations under IAEA.

WASHINGTON: The United States is offering up to $20 million and possible relocation to anyone who provides information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, scientists and other people connected to the program.





The US Central Command announced that the State Department's Rewards for Justice Program is looking for details about Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the movement of equipment and individuals linked to it.





The initiative is particularly interested in information about members of Iran's nuclear science community.





The reward announcement comes despite President Donald Trump's repeated statements that US military strikes have severely damaged or destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities.





Established in 1984, the Rewards for Justice program offers financial incentives to people who provide information that helps protect US national security and American interests.





The State Department said Iran's failure to meet its obligations under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards has affected the agency's ability to track the country's nuclear activities.





This includes monitoring the production and stockpiles of important nuclear equipment, such as centrifuges. The department also pointed to IAEA reports from 2025 showing that Iran had enriched uranium to 60% purity.





This is considerably higher than the levels used for most civilian nuclear activities and relatively close to the 90% enrichment level generally required for weapons-grade uranium.





According to the US notice, Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons known to have produced uranium at such a high enrichment level.





Experts cited in the notice estimate that its stockpile could potentially support several nuclear weapons if further enriched. However, US officials have not explained what specific information would qualify someone for the full $20 million reward.





Trump has repeatedly defended the US military operation against Iran, claiming that the strikes destroyed much of its nuclear infrastructure.





Speaking on Friday night in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said American military action had prevented Iran from developing nuclear weapons, arguing that the situation could have threatened Israel and other countries across the Middle East.





He also claimed that eight months of fighting had badly weakened Iran's economy and military. According to Trump, Tehran is now interested in reaching an agreement with Washington to end the conflict.





"We're dealing with them now. They want to make a deal very badly," Trump said.





His comments came as regional mediators continued diplomatic efforts to prevent another round of fighting between the two countries.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government remained committed to resolving the crisis through diplomatic negotiations.





Earlier this week, Trump also suggested that the United States still had one or two remaining targets to address in Iran, including Pickaxe Mountain in the country's central region.





The location is suspected of housing a nuclear-related facility, although Iranian authorities have rejected claims that the site is being used for nuclear activities.