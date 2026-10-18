Doctor, patient attendants scuffle at Lahore's Gulab Devi Hospital

Young Doctors Association seeks legal action, security for staff after ICU transfer dispute turns physical.

LAHORE: A violent confrontation broke out between a female doctor and female attendants of a patient at the Amiruddin Ward of Gulab Devi Hospital in Lahore, hospital officials and the Young Doctors Association said.

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The dispute reportedly began over a delay or a request concerning the transfer of a patient to the Intensive Care Unit and the availability of a ventilator, according to accounts of the incident.





The situation escalated when one of the attendants began recording a video on her phone, prompting the female doctor to attempt to snatch the device. The confrontation then turned physical, with slaps, punches and blows exchanged, according to the accounts.





The patient's family alleged they were assaulted and locked in a room after requesting an ICU transfer, and claimed that paramedical staff demanded a bribe. The hospital administration and the Young Doctors Association rejected that account, stating that the doctor was attacked by three women accompanying the patient.





The Young Doctors Association demanded strict legal action against those responsible and enhanced security protections for medical staff, while calling for a transparent investigation into the incident.