Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
28-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.19 PKR
Rs. 376.06/ltr
DIESEL
+2.25 PKR
Rs. 398.07/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action Petrol price falls to Rs376.06 per litre, diesel rises to Rs398.07 Susan Saint James dies at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer Bilawal says Sindh Assembly has put ‘full stop’ to new province issue Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026 Do you prefer old memories or future plans? Psychology explains Govt plans to end six-month penalty for consumers exceeding 200 units Qatar says ball is in Iran’s court to show ‘good faith’ as talks resume Drone strike on Sudan market kills 21, injures more than 40 Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series JI chief Hafiz Naeem vows mid-November march, demands petroleum levy abolition Higher coffee intake linked to changes in body fat and metabolism U.S. rapper Macklemore kicks off ‘Free Palestine Tour’ after Ed Sheeran fallout Maryam Nawaz calls for a like-for-like response to assaults in Punjab Mbappe’s Mao Zedong meme ignites online fury across China Pokémon Unite shutdown sparks fandom shock after five years since launch Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action Petrol price falls to Rs376.06 per litre, diesel rises to Rs398.07 Susan Saint James dies at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer Bilawal says Sindh Assembly has put ‘full stop’ to new province issue Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026 Do you prefer old memories or future plans? Psychology explains Govt plans to end six-month penalty for consumers exceeding 200 units Qatar says ball is in Iran’s court to show ‘good faith’ as talks resume Drone strike on Sudan market kills 21, injures more than 40 Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series JI chief Hafiz Naeem vows mid-November march, demands petroleum levy abolition Higher coffee intake linked to changes in body fat and metabolism U.S. rapper Macklemore kicks off ‘Free Palestine Tour’ after Ed Sheeran fallout Maryam Nawaz calls for a like-for-like response to assaults in Punjab Mbappe’s Mao Zedong meme ignites online fury across China Pokémon Unite shutdown sparks fandom shock after five years since launch

Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action

According to Pakistani security sources, the incident occurred in the Angoor Adda area, where an attack on a civilian population left five members of the same family injured and one other civilian dead.

Web Desk October 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s military said Tuesday it had destroyed several Afghan security checkposts in a retaliatory operation after Afghan Taliban forces allegedly targeted civilians near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in South Waziristan.


According to Pakistani security sources, the incident occurred in the Angoor Adda area, where an attack on a civilian population left five members of the same family injured and one other civilian dead.


The sources said Pakistani forces responded promptly to what they described as Afghan aggression, destroying multiple checkposts belonging to Afghan forces.


They added that the Pakistani military’s response was continuing following the attack on civilians, while troops remained on alert to counter any further hostile action.


Recommended

11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan

11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan
Religious scholar killed in targeted attack in Charsadda

Religious scholar killed in targeted attack in Charsadda
Suicide attack foiled in South Waziristan: 7 civilians injured

Suicide attack foiled in South Waziristan: 7 civilians injured
Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq underway as Pakistan hits Afghan posts

Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq underway as Pakistan hits Afghan posts
Afghan media confirms Pakistan targeted only Taliban military sites

Afghan media confirms Pakistan targeted only Taliban military sites
13 militants neutralized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intelligence-based operations

13 militants neutralized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intelligence-based operations
One-day curfew imposed in Birmil Tehsil, South Waziristan lower

One-day curfew imposed in Birmil Tehsil, South Waziristan lower
Three-day curfew imposed in South Waziristan for security reasons

Three-day curfew imposed in South Waziristan for security reasons
Pine Nuts available at Rs 3,000 per Kg in South Waziristan

Pine Nuts available at Rs 3,000 per Kg in South Waziristan
35 terrorists killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP IBOs

35 terrorists killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP IBOs
Pakistan confirms presence of poliovirus in environmental samples

Pakistan confirms presence of poliovirus in environmental samples
Khawarij militants wage war on education and unity in South Waziristan

Khawarij militants wage war on education and unity in South Waziristan