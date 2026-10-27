Pakistan says Afghan checkposts destroyed in retaliatory border action

According to Pakistani security sources, the incident occurred in the Angoor Adda area, where an attack on a civilian population left five members of the same family injured and one other civilian dead.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s military said Tuesday it had destroyed several Afghan security checkposts in a retaliatory operation after Afghan Taliban forces allegedly targeted civilians near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in South Waziristan.





According to Pakistani security sources, the incident occurred in the Angoor Adda area, where an attack on a civilian population left five members of the same family injured and one other civilian dead.





The sources said Pakistani forces responded promptly to what they described as Afghan aggression, destroying multiple checkposts belonging to Afghan forces.





They added that the Pakistani military’s response was continuing following the attack on civilians, while troops remained on alert to counter any further hostile action.



