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Pakistan name 15-member squad for U19 Asia Cup

A 15-member lineup featuring four specialist pace options will compete for the title in Oman from Nov. 5 to 14.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Under-19 Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Pakistan begin their quest for a second consecutive Under-19 Asia Cup title in Oman next month, with captain Farhan Yousuf leading a 15-member squad announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.


The ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup runs from Nov. 5 to 14, with Pakistan opening their campaign against the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 6 at OCA Ground 2.


Pakistan enter the tournament after winning a four-match Youth One-Day International series against England 3-1 in September. They also have a commanding victory over India to draw confidence from, having won last year’s Asia Cup final by 191 runs in Dubai.


Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside the UAE, India and Nepal. After their opening match, they will face India on Nov. 8 at OCA Ground 1 before completing their group-stage campaign against Nepal at the same venue on Nov. 10. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Pakistan time.


Squad retains core from England series


The PCB has largely retained the squad that beat England, with Ali Raza and Huzaifa Ahsan the only players who were not part of the September series.

The lineup includes wicketkeeper-batters Abdul Qadir and Hamza Zahoor, alongside specialist batters Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Jahangir Bilal and Huzaifa Ahsan. Ahmed Hussain and Hasnain Abbas Dar provide all-round options.


The pace attack features Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Seyam, Ali Raza and Rizwanullah. Left-arm wrist-spinner Mohammad Huzaifa and left-arm spinner Niqab Shafiq add variety to the bowling lineup

.

Eight teams to compete for continental title


Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 12, with the final set for Nov. 14.

Pakistan’s squad is due to depart Karachi for Oman on Oct. 29.


Pakistan U19 squad: Farhan Yousuf (captain), Abdul Qadir (wicketkeeper), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wicketkeeper), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Seyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.


Support staff: Shahid Anwar (head coach and team manager), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (fast-bowling coach), Zohaib Khan (spin-bowling coach), Humayun Farhat (fielding coach), Ubaid Ullah (physiotherapist), Ibrar Ahmed (trainer) and Ali Hamza (performance analyst).

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