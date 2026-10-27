Pokémon Unite shutdown sparks fandom shock after five years since launch

Players will have access to a limited offline library after the servers close.

Pokémon Unite is shutting down, delivering a major blow to gamers and sparking disappointment across its global fan base after five years of battles on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

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The announcement appeared on the game's official website, confirming that service will end on March 23, 2027. Both the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions will be affected, leaving players unable to access matches once the servers go offline.





The shutdown marks the end of the multiplayer online battle arena game, which brought Pokémon characters into team-based battles. According to the announcement, players will be able to enjoy the game until its final day, with special events planned to thank the community.





Purchases of in-game currency have been discontinued, but players can spend their remaining balances until the servers shut down.





New subscriptions are no longer available, and automatic renewals have been turned off. Existing subscriptions will remain active for their remaining duration or until the game's closure.





Once the servers go offline, Pokémon Unite will become unplayable, as no offline gameplay mode will be available.





A special event beginning Nov. 12 will give players opportunities to unlock previously released licenses and Holowear before the game closes. Meanwhile, the Aeos Crown 2027 Tokyo Competitive Tournament is scheduled to proceed as planned, with qualifying rounds set to begin Dec. 5.

Players will have access to a limited offline library after the servers close. The library will allow players to revisit selected historical records and content, providing a way to preserve memories of their time in the game.

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Players will also be able to earn Unite Coins through new login bonuses and special missions, then exchange them for eligible items, including Unite licenses, Holowear, Trainer fashion items, and Unite snapshot items.





Although the shutdown will end online battles, the planned events and offline library will give players a final opportunity to celebrate their time with Pokémon Unite.