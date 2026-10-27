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Qatar says ball is in Iran’s court to show ‘good faith’ as talks resume

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route for oil and other energy supplies.

Web Desk October 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The renewed diplomatic push comes amid concerns about a possible escalation between Washington and Tehran.

DOHA: Qatar urged Iran on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, to demonstrate good faith, stop threatening neighboring countries and reopen the Strait of Hormuz as regional powers intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent a renewed conflict amid reports of possible U.S. military action after the midterm elections.

Qatar’s appeal followed a quadrilateral meeting Monday involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, as regional governments sought a diplomatic path to prevent further escalation and establish a new regional security framework.


Ibrahim Al-Hashmi, a Qatari Foreign Ministry official, said Iran had made encouraging statements but needed to take concrete steps to build confidence with its neighbors.

“We have heard positive statements from the Iranian side... but they still need to demonstrate good faith, stop threatening countries of the region, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz so that all those efforts can go towards having a safe and prosperous region,” Al-Hashmi said.


“The ball is now in Iran's court to commit to these principles and demonstrate good faith,” he added.


The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route for oil and other energy supplies. Any disruption to maritime traffic through the waterway could heighten regional tensions and threaten international energy markets.


Qatar said regional countries were working to prevent further violence and revive diplomatic engagement with Tehran. Al-Hashmi confirmed that communication remained ongoing, with mediators continuing to exchange messages and ideas.


Iran, meanwhile, described the recent diplomatic discussions as “very good” as it welcomed visits and engagement from neighboring countries, including Qatar.


The renewed diplomatic push comes amid concerns about a possible escalation between Washington and Tehran. Regional governments appear to be seeking common ground to reduce tensions and avoid another confrontation.


However, Qatar's message made clear that diplomatic progress would require tangible steps from Iran, particularly regarding relations with neighboring states and the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

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