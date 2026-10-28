Israel election results: Final tally expected October 30, official results November 4

High turnout, tight race: Exit polls show deadlock as Israelis await final count

JERUSALEM: Israelis voted Tuesday in a high-turnout parliamentary election marked by exit polls showing a deadlock between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc and the opposition — with the final vote tally expected by Friday, October 30, and formal results scheduled for publication on November 4, about a week after the election.

Record Turnout

Voter turnout reached levels unseen in decades. By 2 p.m., 44.9% of eligible voters had cast ballots — the highest at that hour since Israel began recording such statistics in 1973, according to the Central Elections Committee. By 8 p.m., more than 74% had voted, the highest in Israel's recorded history. More than 31% had voted by noon, the highest midday turnout since 1977.

Exit Polls Show Deadlock

Exit polls by Israeli broadcasters indicated neither Netanyahu nor his main challenger, former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, secured a clear path to a governing majority. The Arab parties' Joint List was projected to win up to 17 seats, potentially making Arab-led parties kingmakers. Crowds celebrated outside Joint List headquarters after the projections were released, Reuters reported. Eisenkot said he is ready to govern if the projections hold.

Arab Parties Seek to Oust Netanyahu

Ta'al leader Ahmad Tibi said his party and the Joint List aim primarily to oust Netanyahu's government and prevent him from heading a transitional or caretaker government. Mansour Abbas, head of the Islamist Ra'am party, said: "Our vote will change the government," expressing hope Arab turnout would exceed 70%.

Three Possible Scenarios

A party or coalition needs 61 seats for a majority in the 120-member Knesset; no single party has ever won an outright majority. Commentator Yaron Deckel outlined three outcomes: political deadlock, a minority government backed from outside by Arab parties, or a national unity government of major rivals.

Netanyahu's Appeal

Netanyahu, 77, called election day an "emergency call," alleging the left was trying to "steal the election," and urged supporters to turn out. He cast his ballot shortly after midday, calling the moment "moving and fateful."

Violence and Incitement

Police arrested a knife-carrying man after he allegedly approached left-wing leader Yair Golan in a threatening manner in Tel Aviv. "Incitement and violence will not intimidate us," Golan said, blaming Netanyahu's "poison machine." Far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir warned "it will be Mansour Abbas' government" if Netanyahu's allies fall short.

What's Next

Official counting follows the 10 p.m. close of polls. After the October 30 tally and November 4 formal publication, President Isaac Herzog will consult party leaders and nominate a lawmaker to form a government, with 28 days to assemble a coalition and a possible 14-day extension.



