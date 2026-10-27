Maryam Nawaz calls for a like-for-like response to assaults in Punjab

Maryam Nawaz said offenders would not be protected because of their political affiliations.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, called for a firm response to rising assault cases across the province, saying she had advised victims to respond firmly and vowed that offenders would face action regardless of their political connections.





Speaking at an Honhaar scholarship and laptop distribution ceremony at a university in Mandi Bahauddin, Maryam said no one would be spared for committing a crime, even if the person belonged to her own political party.





“Governing through fear is not governance; keep one principle and remain consistent,” she said, criticizing the use of fear as a tool of leadership.





The chief minister referred to several violent incidents in Punjab, including the death of an orphaned teenager in Multan who was run over by a man. She said the incident continued to haunt her.





She also mentioned an assault on a woman riding a scooter in Lahore. Video footage showed a man cutting in front of her two-wheeler on a busy road before allegedly attacking her.





Police arrested the suspect using footage and data from dozens of cameras operated by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. However, a Lahore court ordered his release if he was not wanted in any other case.





In another incident, a man allegedly assaulted an employee at a petrol station in Jubilee Town after the worker asked him not to smoke on the premises. According to reports, the suspect had arrived at the station for fuel. He allegedly got out of his SUV, beat the employee and fled the scene.





Maryam Nawaz reiterated that her government stood with the oppressed and said she was not concerned about which cases might be registered against her in the future.





Her remarks came amid public attention surrounding several assault cases in Punjab, renewing debate over public safety, accountability and the response to violent behavior.





The chief minister said offenders would not be protected because of their political affiliations, emphasizing that the government should apply its principles consistently.