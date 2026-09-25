Karachi authorities ban large gatherings under Section 144 ahead of PTI protest

Preventive restrictions considered "necessary and expedient" to avert possible incidents, maintain public peace, safeguard lives and property.

KARACHI: Karachi joined other Pakistani cities Thursday in imposing a ban on gatherings of more than five people, citing security concerns and traffic disruptions ahead of a planned opposition protest.





Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi issued the order Sept. 24, notifying that Section 144 would be enforced in the city through Sept. 30. The notification, cited police letters reporting that protests, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies were being held on major roads, junctions and roundabouts, causing severe traffic congestion and posing serious security concerns.





The police letters said such road blockages were disrupting routine public life, impeding emergency services and restricting access to hospitals.





The notification said there was "reasonable apprehension" that such gatherings could obstruct public roads, disrupt civic and commercial activities, inconvenience the public, impede access to hospitals and lead to untoward incidents and a deterioration of law and order.





It said preventive restrictions were considered "necessary and expedient" to avert possible incidents, maintain public peace, safeguard lives and property, ensure public safety and facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the public and essential services.





The restriction applies to holding, organizing, convening, facilitating or participating in any protest, demonstration, sit-in, rally, procession or other public gathering involving more than five people from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.





Similar restrictions have been imposed in Sukkur and Hyderabad through Sept. 29.





The measures come ahead of a Sept. 27 protest planned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI.





Punjab has imposed a 13-day ban on gatherings across the province and prohibited inciting people to "unlawful assembly." A similar ban under Section 144 has been enforced in Islamabad for two months.





Gatherings in the federal capital are also banned under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024, which was rushed through the National Assembly amid opposition outcry ahead of a PTI gathering.





The Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 throughout the province for 30 days, citing reports indicating the likelihood of activities and gatherings that may adversely affect law and order and public safety and security.