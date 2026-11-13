Friday, November 13, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, November 13, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
12-NOV-2026
PETROL
-3.00 PKR
Rs. 332.00/ltr
DIESEL
-4.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui, wife injured in Saudi Arabia car crash

The family said both were shifted to a hospital following the crash. Their current condition was not immediately available.

Web Desk November 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui

KARACHI: Rauf Siddiqui, a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, and his wife were injured in a car accident while traveling to Madinah in Saudi Arabia, his family confirmed.


The family said both were shifted to a hospital following the crash. Their current condition was not immediately available.


Siddiqui's vehicle was involved in the accident en route to the holy city, according to the family's statement.


Further details about the circumstances of the accident were not immediately disclosed.

Recommended

No secret clauses in Makkah defence pact, FO says

No secret clauses in Makkah defence pact, FO says
PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah

PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah
CDF Asim Munir joins high-level Tehran meeting on Middle East security

CDF Asim Munir joins high-level Tehran meeting on Middle East security
DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia

DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia
Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers

Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Pakistan condemns attempted Houthi attack on Aramco facility in Riyadh

Pakistan condemns attempted Houthi attack on Aramco facility in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign security pact; PCB unveils Jeddah stadium plan

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign security pact; PCB unveils Jeddah stadium plan
Saudi Govt withdraws 15-year age restriction for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Govt withdraws 15-year age restriction for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia imposes new age limit for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia imposes new age limit for Hajj pilgrims
Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha on three-nation diplomatic tour

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha on three-nation diplomatic tour