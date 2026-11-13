MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui, wife injured in Saudi Arabia car crash

The family said both were shifted to a hospital following the crash. Their current condition was not immediately available.

KARACHI: Rauf Siddiqui, a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, and his wife were injured in a car accident while traveling to Madinah in Saudi Arabia, his family confirmed.





The family said both were shifted to a hospital following the crash. Their current condition was not immediately available.





Siddiqui's vehicle was involved in the accident en route to the holy city, according to the family's statement.





Further details about the circumstances of the accident were not immediately disclosed.