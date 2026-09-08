Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls them ‘cowardly’ Microsoft uncovers AI-powered phishing trick using invisible 'Unicode' characters SECP, VEON and JazzWorld push Pakistan’s digital finance revolution Justin Bieber shares cozy family moments with Hailey and son Raging Antalya wildfire ravages homes, triggers evacuations in Türkiye Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes Russia resumes Kyiv airstrikes after U.S. peace envoys leave Ukraine Oil prices rise as escalating middle east conflict elevates supply risks PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls them ‘cowardly’ Microsoft uncovers AI-powered phishing trick using invisible 'Unicode' characters SECP, VEON and JazzWorld push Pakistan’s digital finance revolution Justin Bieber shares cozy family moments with Hailey and son Raging Antalya wildfire ravages homes, triggers evacuations in Türkiye Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates Blaze engulfs Mayor Karachi Office at KMC headquarters South Park jabs at Trump after major Emmy comeback win Pakistan Navy Day pays tribute to brave 1965 war 'Operation SOMNATH' heroes Russia resumes Kyiv airstrikes after U.S. peace envoys leave Ukraine Oil prices rise as escalating middle east conflict elevates supply risks

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan condemned the attacks on civilian and economic targets in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran.

Web Desk September 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned attacks by Houthi militants against Saudi Arabia, saying strikes targeting civilian and economic sites on Saudi territory constitute a clear violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said Pakistan condemned the attacks on civilian and economic targets in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran. He said the attacks posed a serious threat to peace and stability across the region.

The spokesperson said the Houthi attacks were also undermining ongoing efforts to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict in Yemen.

Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering support” for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and prosperity. He also expressed solidarity with the Saudi leadership, government and people and wished those injured in the attacks a speedy and full recovery.

Pakistan fully supports Saudi Arabia’s right to self-defense under the U.N. Charter and international law, the spokesperson said.

He added that Saudi Arabia has a legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend its territory and protect its citizens and residents. The kingdom is also entitled to take steps to safeguard its national assets from all forms of threats, he said.

Khan said Pakistan would continue its efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in the region and play its role in addressing threats to regional security.

Recommended

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign security pact; PCB unveils Jeddah stadium plan

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign security pact; PCB unveils Jeddah stadium plan
Saudi Govt withdraws 15-year age restriction for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Govt withdraws 15-year age restriction for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia imposes new age limit for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia imposes new age limit for Hajj pilgrims
Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha on three-nation diplomatic tour

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha on three-nation diplomatic tour