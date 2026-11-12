Thursday, November 12, 2026
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Thursday, November 12, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
12-NOV-2026
PETROL
-3.00 PKR
Rs. 332.00/ltr
DIESEL
-4.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre Pakistan faces diabetes crisis as 34.5 million adults battle disease PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan during COP31 summit Drake calls music industry ‘so cooked’ after Billboard changes streaming rules BMPP and UBG reunite as SM Tanveer gains backing for FPCCI presidency Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged espionage scandal Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58 Anthropic chief sees AI revolution in fighting cancer and alzheimer’s Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre Pakistan faces diabetes crisis as 34.5 million adults battle disease PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan during COP31 summit Drake calls music industry ‘so cooked’ after Billboard changes streaming rules BMPP and UBG reunite as SM Tanveer gains backing for FPCCI presidency Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged espionage scandal Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58 Anthropic chief sees AI revolution in fighting cancer and alzheimer’s Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre

Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs332 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs360 per litre.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs3 and Rs4 per litre, respectively, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).


Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs332 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs360 per litre.


The new prices will take effect on November 13, the notification said.


Earlier, Attock Refinery Ltd. (ATRL) is set to join the MSCI Pakistan Index on Dec. 1, 2026, following the global index provider’s review, marking a significant addition to Pakistan’s equity market even as the country’s overall weight in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index declines.


MSCI announced the changes as part of its November 2026 Frontier Markets Index Review, adding ATRL after its Foreign Inclusion Factor-adjusted free-float market capitalization reached $168 million at the end of October, comfortably surpassing the minimum eligibility threshold of $116 million.


With ATRL’s inclusion, the number of constituents in the MSCI Pakistan Index will rise to 30. Meanwhile, PAKOXY and Flying Cement have been removed from the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index as part of the latest review.

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