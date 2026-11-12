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Headlines
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged espionage scandal Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58 Anthropic chief sees AI revolution in fighting cancer and alzheimer’s Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged espionage scandal Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58 Anthropic chief sees AI revolution in fighting cancer and alzheimer’s Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore

The teenager suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Police said suspects falsely blamed a dog to conceal the attack.

LAHORE: A 19-year-old farm worker named Talha was killed after being attacked by a captive lioness during a TikTok video shoot at a farmhouse in the Kahna area of Lahore.


According to police, a TikToker identified as Nauman had visited the farmhouse to record a video when the lioness became uncontrollable and attacked Talha, who worked at the property.


The teenager suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment. However, he later died from his injuries.


Police said those involved initially attempted to conceal the actual circumstances by claiming that a dog had attacked the boy.

An investigation into the incident eventually uncovered the involvement of the lioness. Following the incident, the Wildlife Department took custody of the animal.

Authorities are also examining the farmhouse's licence, safety arrangements and possible negligence to determine whether proper precautions were in place.

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