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Headlines
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged espionage scandal Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58 Anthropic chief sees AI revolution in fighting cancer and alzheimer’s Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid alleged espionage scandal Country singer and songwriter Mark McGuinn dies at 58 Anthropic chief sees AI revolution in fighting cancer and alzheimer’s Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review TikToker and farmhouse owner arrested after fatal lioness attack in Lahore Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

MSCI adds Attock Refinery to Pakistan Index in November review

MSCI announced the changes as part of its November 2026 Frontier Markets Index Review.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The number of constituents in the MSCI Pakistan Index will rise to 30

Attock Refinery Ltd. (ATRL) is set to join the MSCI Pakistan Index on Dec. 1, 2026, following the global index provider’s review, marking a significant addition to Pakistan’s equity market even as the country’s overall weight in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index declines.


MSCI announced the changes as part of its November 2026 Frontier Markets Index Review, adding ATRL after its Foreign Inclusion Factor-adjusted free-float market capitalization reached $168 million at the end of October, comfortably surpassing the minimum eligibility threshold of $116 million.


With ATRL’s inclusion, the number of constituents in the MSCI Pakistan Index will rise to 30. Meanwhile, PAKOXY and Flying Cement have been removed from the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index as part of the latest review.


Pakistan’s weight declines to 4.98%.


Despite ATRL’s addition, Pakistan’s weight in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index fell to 4.98% in the November 2026 review, down from 5.2% in the previous review conducted in August.


According to market calculations, the decline primarily reflects an increase in the combined market capitalization of other countries’ index constituents relative to Pakistan, reducing the country’s overall share of the benchmark.


The development comes as the KSE-100 Index declined 5.5% during the review period, highlighting the pressure on Pakistan’s equity market.


ATRL’s inclusion adds another constituent to Pakistan’s representation in MSCI’s frontier market benchmark, while the decline in the country’s overall index weight underscores the relative performance of its equity market against other frontier markets.

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