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NADRA introduces appointment booking facility through Pak ID app

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new facility that allows citizens to book appointments at NADRA offices through the Pak ID mobile app, helping them avoid long queues.

Web Desk September 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new facility that allows citizens to book appointments at NADRA offices through the Pak ID mobile app, helping them avoid long queues.

Under the new facility, citizens can choose their preferred NADRA office and select a suitable appointment time. They can then arrive shortly before their scheduled appointment and receive the required services without waiting in line.

NADRA has also launched an updated version of the Pak ID mobile app with several new features, including online complaints with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and digital identity services.


According to NADRA spokesperson Syed Shabahat Ali, the updated app allows citizens to submit complaints to the FIA online, correct family records, upload signatures and access digital identity document services, among other features.

The new appointment facility is expected to make NADRA services more convenient for citizens and reduce waiting times at registration offices.

NADRA said detailed information about the new features of the Pak ID mobile app is available through its official channels.

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