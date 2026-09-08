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Goods transporters announce 5% increase in freight charges amid petrol price hike

The Goods and Transport Association of Pakistan has announced a 5% increase in freight fares following the government’s decision to raise petrol prices last night.

Web Desk September 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The Goods and Transport Association of Pakistan has announced a 5% increase in freight fares following the government’s decision to raise petrol prices last night.

Goods Transporters Association President Malik Shahzad Awan criticized the increase in fuel prices and said the government’s decision to revise fuel prices daily was unacceptable.

He called on the government to withdraw the decision, saying frequent changes in fuel prices were difficult for the transport sector to manage.

Malik Shahzad Awan said the nationwide strike by goods transporters had been called off for 40 days after the government gave assurances to address their concerns. However, he said most of their demands had still not been met.

He warned that if there was no significant progress on their demands during this period, goods transporters would be forced to go on strike again.

The transporters said higher fuel prices had increased their operating costs, leaving them with no option but to raise freight charges.

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