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Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed commended Bannu police for confronting the attackers.

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During the operation, security personnel recovered the bodies of four militants, locally referred to as Khawarij

BANNU: Police killed four suspected militants during a nighttime security operation after successfully repelling an attempted terrorist assault on the Kanger Pul police checkpost in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities said.


According to police, the attackers attempted to storm the security post around midnight but were met with an immediate response from officers stationed there. Their prompt action prevented the assault from succeeding.


Following the incident, additional police units arrived at the location to reinforce security and assist in the response. The Quick Response Force and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) later launched a search and clearance operation in the surrounding area.


During the operation, security personnel recovered the bodies of four militants, locally referred to as Khawarij, along with weapons and ammunition. Authorities said efforts were underway to establish the identities of those killed.


Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed commended Bannu police for confronting the attackers and preventing the checkpost from being captured. He said their ability to respond effectively despite the darkness demonstrated their professional training, courage and operational readiness.


Zulfiqar Hameed also reaffirmed that terrorism would not be tolerated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing that militant elements would find no safe haven in the province.


Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the police and CTD personnel for their role in stopping the assault. He recognized their courage and determination, saying their efforts had earned the nation's respect.

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