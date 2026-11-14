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Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7 Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting Pakistan urges Gulf de-escalation, reaffirms support for Arab allies at UNSC US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7 Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting Pakistan urges Gulf de-escalation, reaffirms support for Arab allies at UNSC US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation

PSO and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) agreed to expand their five-decade-old cooperation in the energy sector.

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The latest developments mark another step toward reinforcing Pakistan-Kuwait economic relations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kuwait are moving to deepen their decades-long partnership through expanded investment, trade and energy cooperation, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah agreed to explore new economic opportunities across key sectors.


During a high-level meeting, the two prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and building on the longstanding friendship between the two countries.


The talks focused on expanding trade and investment, developing energy projects, promoting people-to-people exchanges and addressing other issues of shared interest.


Both sides expressed their willingness to broaden economic engagement and identify fresh investment opportunities to boost commercial ties and advance mutual development goals.


In a separate development, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) agreed to expand their five-decade-old cooperation in the energy sector, opening the door to new areas of collaboration.


Under the proposed expansion, the two companies will explore opportunities involving fuel supplies, refining operations and investment to support Pakistan's growing energy requirements. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and pursuing mutually beneficial projects.


The expanded partnership is expected to create investment prospects in Pakistan's energy, fuel storage and infrastructure sectors, potentially supporting the country's efforts to strengthen its energy capacity.


The latest developments mark another step toward reinforcing Pakistan-Kuwait economic relations, with both countries seeking to translate their longstanding diplomatic friendship into stronger trade, investment and energy cooperation.

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