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Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley

The event focused on helping people recognize common diabetes symptoms.

Web Desk November 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The awareness campaign also featured a walk at the end of the event

AZAD KASHMIR: The Pakistan Army organized a public awareness campaign in Leepa Valley to educate residents about diabetes, its warning signs and prevention methods on World Diabetes Day, bringing together students, teachers and community members to promote healthier lifestyles.


The event focused on helping people recognize common diabetes symptoms, understand the factors contributing to the disease and adopt preventive measures to reduce their risk.


Speakers at the gathering stressed that maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity and following healthy daily habits can play a significant role in preventing diabetes and lowering the risk of related health complications.


The awareness campaign also featured a walk at the end of the event, encouraging participants to spread information about diabetes prevention and the importance of taking precautionary measures.


Community members who attended the program praised the Pakistan Army for arranging the initiative, describing public health awareness activities as an important step toward educating people in the region.

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