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New wild cat species discovered in Bolivia

Genetic analysis confirms a previously unknown tiger cat species, expanding the number of known tiger cats to five.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Leopardus tilcayo

A small spotted cat once mistaken for another species has been identified as a new wild cat after genetic analysis revealed a distinct branch of the feline family tree.


Scientists have named the species Leopardus tilcayo, a tiger cat found in Bolivia’s Yungas forest on the eastern slopes of the Andes. The discovery marks the first new living feline species formally described in more than a century, according to research published in the journal Current Biology.


The story began in 2016, when a local resident found a kitten near a forest and initially believed it was a domestic cat. The animal was later taken to the Senda Verde wildlife refuge after it became clear that it was a wild animal.


Biologist Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz noticed that the cat had unusual features, including a small face, short rounded ears, long whiskers and distinctive leopard-like spots.


At first, researchers believed it belonged to Leopardus tigrinus, one of the known tiger cat species. But in 2019, Nogales-Ascarrunz noticed that its rosettes were much larger than those seen in reference images of related cats.


Researchers later used genetic analysis to investigate the animal's identity. The team compared complete genomes from 38 individuals across the Leopardus genus and found that the Bolivian cat was genetically distinct from other tiger cats.


The analysis showed that L. tilcayo diverged from other tiger cats about 1.4 million years ago, providing evidence that it represents a separate species.

The species takes its name from “tilcayo,” the term used by local communities for the animal.


The newly identified cat is smaller than an average domestic cat, measuring about 18 inches from head to body and weighing around 3 pounds. It has light-brown fur marked by dark, irregular rosettes.


Scientists currently know very little about its population, behavior and lifestyle in the wild. Researchers have only limited records and camera-trap evidence, while one known individual lives at the Senda Verde refuge.


The discovery also changes scientists’ understanding of tiger cats. Genetic research now supports the existence of five distinct tiger cat species, highlighting how much remains unknown about small wild cats.


Scientists say identifying L. tilcayo as a separate species could have important conservation implications. A species with a smaller geographic range may face greater conservation concerns than previously believed when grouped with several related populations.


Researchers are now trying to determine how many L. tilcayo cats remain in the wild and how they live in Bolivia’s Yungas forests.


The discovery also demonstrates how modern genetic tools can reveal species that have remained hidden in plain sight for decades.

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