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Karachi port's shipping connectivity hits all-time high, minister Says

PLSCI score climbs to 343.02 in Q2 2026 as Pakistan's overall shipping connectivity ranking improves from 35th to 34th globally

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Karachi Port's liner shipping connectivity has climbed to an all-time high, with its Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI) score rising to 343.02 in the second quarter of 2026, Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said.

In a statement, Chaudhry said the index, which is based on connectivity data covering roughly 900 ports worldwide, reflects Karachi Port's growing position in the global shipping network.

The port's PLSCI score rose from 309.81 in the first quarter of 2026 to 343.02 in the second quarter, the highest reading recorded in the period covered by the data, he said.

Chaudhry said the gain points to strengthening ties between Pakistan's principal port and international liner shipping services. He said stronger maritime connectivity could support trade flows, improve access to global markets and create more opportunities for exporters and importers.

According to the data, Karachi Port's PLSCI stood at 329.24 in the second quarter of 2024 before slipping to 319.20 in the third quarter and 323.67 in the fourth quarter. It was recorded at 321.70 in the first quarter of 2025 and 321.84 in the second quarter, then fell to 298.56 in the third quarter.

The index recovered to 321.91 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 309.81 in the first quarter of 2026, before climbing to 343.02 in the second quarter.

Chaudhry said the increase demonstrates progress in strengthening Pakistan's maritime trade connectivity. He also pointed to an improvement in the country's overall Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) ranking, which rose from 35th to 34th.

Ports are being positioned to play a bigger role in international trade and regional connectivity, Chaudhry said, adding that improved connectivity at Karachi Port would help facilitate trade and strengthen the country's links with global markets.

He said the government is focused on improving port services, facilitating shipping activity and creating an environment conducive to trade and investment.

Chaudhry said stronger port connectivity is tied to greater trade opportunities and could help Pakistani businesses connect more efficiently with international markets.

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