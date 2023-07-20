Punjab CTD arrest four terrorists planning Muharram attack

Suspects belong to proscribed organizations, including TTP and BLA.

CTD seized hazardous materials, including explosives, detonators, safety fuses, and cash.

Investigation with the arrested suspects is underway.

Advertisement

The Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested four suspected terrorists in Rawalpindi during an intelligence-based operation.

The terrorists were planning an attack in the holy month of Muharram, CTD claimed.

According to CTD officials, the arrested individuals are affiliated with well-known terrorist groups like Daesh, TTP, and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), and were allegedly planning dangerous acts within Rawalpindi.

Law enforcement seized a significant amount of hazardous materials, including explosives, detonators, safety fuses, and cash, which were purportedly in the possession of the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Ajmal Amin, Feroze, Hamid Bashir, and Owais Shah.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue their efforts to ensure public safety and security during the sacred month of Muharram.

Advertisement

Earlier, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CTD during a major operation across the province arrested a terrorist group planning attack in Muharram.

The terrorists were arrested from different areas of the province, including Peshawar and Hangu.

CTD stated that the terrorists belong to the banned organization – Daesh.

Added that they planning an attack in the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

Among the arrested include target killers, while CTD initiated interrogation of the terrorists.