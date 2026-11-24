Refugee inflows have limited economic impact on Pakistan: IMF

The fund attributed the limited effect to relatively small labor market and refugee-related spending shocks in Pakistan.





ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assessed that refugee inflows have had a limited economic impact on Pakistan, citing relatively small shocks to labor supply and government spending, even as the country hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region.





In a 2026 departmental paper titled "The Macroeconomic Impact of Refugee Flows in the Middle East and Central Asia," the IMF said its modeling of refugee arrivals, largely from Afghanistan since 2022, showed a significantly smaller impact on Pakistan's economy compared with Jordan, Lebanon and Iran. The fund attributed the limited effect to relatively small labor market and refugee-related spending shocks in Pakistan.





The paper estimated that the potential recurrent costs of hosting refugees are often substantial. In Lebanon and Jordan, the total annual cost per refugee averaged about $1,102 and $720, respectively, for 2020-21. In Iran, the cost was slightly lower but still significant at $572, while it was about $181 in Pakistan. The IMF said these differences stem from varying poverty lines and gaps and the costs of providing public services.





The annual potential cost of assisting all refugees amounts to about 5% of GDP in both Lebanon and Jordan — in both cases including a large group of Palestinians in prolonged refugee situations, whereas it is below 1% of GDP for other host countries, where the incidence of refugees relative to the total population has been much lower.





The assessment is based on the fund's Flexible System of Global Models, which examined the economic consequences of refugee inflows in selected host countries by comparing outcomes against pre-inflow economic projections.





The paper noted that refugee inflows generally affect host economies through three channels: additional labor supply, increased public spending on essential services, and pressure on public infrastructure. Additional labor supply can increase overall economic activity but may also raise unemployment, particularly where domestic labor markets are unable to absorb new workers, the IMF said. The impact on per capita income can also be negative because of lower average labor productivity among refugees.





Refugee-related expenditure on food, shelter, healthcare and education could increase aggregate demand while placing pressure on government finances, particularly where international assistance does not adequately cover hosting costs, the fund said.





The IMF's estimates for 2020-21 included Pakistan alongside Jordan, Lebanon and Iran, covering potential recurrent expenditure and donor assistance, including support for Palestine refugees under the UNRWA mandate.





The report observed that international financial assistance provided only partial coverage of refugee-hosting costs across the region, with a substantial proportion directed toward humanitarian relief rather than longer-term development needs. It argued that prolonged displacement situations require greater investment in public infrastructure, particularly healthcare and education facilities, to prevent pressure on services from undermining quality for host communities.





The IMF also identified restrictive policies on employment, property ownership and access to essential services as constraints on refugees' economic self-reliance and their potential contribution to host economies. It maintained that facilitating refugees' participation in labor markets could reduce dependence on public assistance and improve medium-term fiscal and external balances, provided domestic economies have sufficient capacity to absorb additional workers.





The report cautioned that its findings were subject to data limitations, particularly gaps in refugee population statistics and financial information on hosting arrangements. The analysis covers the period through the end of 2023, while the country-specific modeling for Pakistan examines refugee inflows beginning in 2022. The fund stressed that its findings should be interpreted within the scope of the periods and assumptions used in the assessment.