Federal govt reduces petrol price to Rs319 per litr

Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs319 per litre, while diesel will remain at Rs357 per litre.





ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs3 per litre while keeping the price of high-speed diesel unchanged, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).





Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs319 per litre, while diesel will remain at Rs357 per litre.





The new prices will take effect on November 24, the notification said.





Earlier, Petroleum dealers in Pakistan threatened Monday to shut down their businesses if the government fails to fix fuel prices for 30 days, escalating a dispute over daily price adjustments that they say are draining their working capital.





The Petroleum Dealers Association gave the government a 15-day deadline to resolve the issue, warning that fuel supplies could run dry at pumps and worsen the country's law and order situation if dealers' capital is depleted.





"We are giving the government a 15-day deadline to resolve this issue," said Malik Khuda Bakhsh, a leader of the association, at a press conference in Karachi alongside Ameer Khan, the association's Sindh president.





Dealers are demanding that the government immediately raise their profit margin to 8 percent and abolish the 24-hour pricing mechanism, which they say has become unbearable. They argue that refineries and oil marketing companies already operate under a 30-day pricing mechanism and that dealers should receive the same treatment.