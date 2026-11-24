Pop singer Mohsin Raza Khan, known as Bunny, dies of cancer

Bunny rose to national fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s with his song "Dil Mein Tum." With a groovy beat and the prominent sound of the bass guitar, the song immediately became a hit.





KARACHI: Pop singer Mohsin Raza Khan, known to friends and admirers as Bunny, has died after a battle with cancer, actor Khaled Anam announced.





"Our dear friend and wonderful musician and singer 'BUNNY' passed away peacefully at his home in Karachi yesterday. May Allah grant him eternal peace," Anam said in a Facebook post.

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Bunny rose to national fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s with his song "Dil Mein Tum." With a groovy beat and the prominent sound of the bass guitar, the song immediately became a hit. The distinct texture of his voice was also popular with music lovers.





The success made him a regular on pop music programs, most notably Music Channel Charts. Although later songs such as "Nasheeli" and "Deewane" were well-received by audiences, none surpassed the popularity of "Dil Mein Tum."





Bunny had not released anything new in a long time, but whenever the 1990s are discussed among music lovers or cultural critics as one of the most productive eras of Pakistani music, his name invariably comes up.