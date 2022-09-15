IHC adjourns hearing on removal of case against Imran Khan

IHC adjourned hearing on the expulsion request for the terror case against Imran Khan

The hearing was adjourned till September 19

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah conducted the hearing today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned the hearing on the expulsion request for the terror case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan till September 19.

A division bench in the IHC headed by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah conducted the hearing today.

Lawyer Salman Safdar appeared on behalf of Imran Khan appeared before the court while special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi from the federal government appeared in the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice asked the prosecutor whether Imran Khan appeared for the investigation to which the court was informed that the PTI chairman joined the investigation.

The court also questioned the prosecutor regarding the terrorism section over the speech of Imran Khan. “We have said that the investigation officer will brief the court regarding the terrorism section”.

Prosecutor maintained before the court that the terrorism section is applied in this case. CJ inquired about any other thing against Khan apart from the speech adding that the allegations are of a serious sort and a decision of the Supreme Court is there in regards to this.

To which the prosecutor maintained that the PTI chairman threatened Zeba Chaudhry by saying that he will see her.

The court remarked that no IG is weak enough to be influenced by such words adding that the court will take care of the Additional Judge.

“Do not make the issue of terrorism like this, was Zeba Chaudhry attacked by Khan during this time”, the court inquired.

“There were many wrong speeches and inappropriate words, but the section of terrorism is not made,” Chief Justice.

The hearing on Imran Khan’s case expulsion application was adjourned till September 19.

