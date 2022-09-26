Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Politics
  • Imran Khan meets CM Punjab, instructs to ensure relief for citizens
Imran Khan meets CM Punjab, instructs to ensure relief for citizens

Imran Khan meets CM Punjab, instructs to ensure relief for citizens

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan meets CM Punjab, instructs to ensure relief for citizens
Advertisement
  • Imran Khan on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi
  • He instructed him to ensure relief for the citizens of the province
  • The meeting discussed the political situation, development programs, and strategies to provide relief to the masses
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi and instructed him to ensure relief for the citizens of the province.

Imran Khan has been visiting Lahore on a day trip and met Pervaiz Elahi after attending an event at the Government College University.

The meeting discussed the political situation, development programs, and strategies to provide relief to the masses.

The CM Punjab briefed the former prime minister regarding the ongoing flood relief activities and the legislation to eliminate drugs from educational institutions.

The PTI chief also lauded the efforts of the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan while addressing an event at the Government College University Lahore said that if a nation does not fight oppression then becomes a slave.

While touching on the leaked audio issue, he said the audio revealed that the chief election commissioner (CEC) was instructed by the prime minister about the disqualification and the next elections.

Also Read

Nation needs to come out of slavery: Imran Khan
Nation needs to come out of slavery: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said on Monday that the nation needs to come out...

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
‘Hijab’ didn’t impede Pak girls to reach ‘Huawei ICT Competition 2022’
‘Hijab’ didn’t impede Pak girls to reach ‘Huawei ICT Competition 2022’
PPP to hold rally ahead of LG polls in Karachi
PPP to hold rally ahead of LG polls in Karachi
MQM to protest against PPP for not conducting delimitations
MQM to protest against PPP for not conducting delimitations
Pakistan, India exchange list of strategic facilities, prisoners
Pakistan, India exchange list of strategic facilities, prisoners
Malir Expressway will resolve traffic woes of city: CM Sindh 
Malir Expressway will resolve traffic woes of city: CM Sindh 
President returns ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill unsigned
President returns ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill unsigned
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story