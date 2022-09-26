Imran Khan meets CM Punjab, instructs to ensure relief for citizens

Imran Khan on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi and instructed him to ensure relief for the citizens of the province.

Imran Khan has been visiting Lahore on a day trip and met Pervaiz Elahi after attending an event at the Government College University.

The meeting discussed the political situation, development programs, and strategies to provide relief to the masses.

The CM Punjab briefed the former prime minister regarding the ongoing flood relief activities and the legislation to eliminate drugs from educational institutions.

The PTI chief also lauded the efforts of the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan while addressing an event at the Government College University Lahore said that if a nation does not fight oppression then becomes a slave.

While touching on the leaked audio issue, he said the audio revealed that the chief election commissioner (CEC) was instructed by the prime minister about the disqualification and the next elections.