Pancake Day has arrived, as Shrove Tuesday marks one of the most delicious days of the year.

A stack of pancakes will be the star of the day’s menu, whether for breakfast or dinner.

Pancakes that are fluffy and light are a sight to behold, but they can be deceptively difficult to master.

It’s possible to be slightly off the mark and have no idea why they’re flat, dense, or not so tasty.

It can be difficult to find the right consistency of batter that results in a fluffy finish when it comes to texture.

The secret ingredient in extra fluffy pancakes, according to Radnor Infusions, is sparkling water.

The carbonated water’s bubbles are said to infuse into the batter, which expands when heated, giving the pancakes a soft lift and making them flavorful and light.

Why is sparkling water the secret ingredient for fluffy pancakes?

According to Chris Sanders, hydration expert at Radnor Infusions, this secret ingredient is essential for fluffy pancakes: “Because sparkling water is carbonated, it naturally aerates the batter.”

“Because sparkling water retains its fizz for a much longer period of time, when it comes into contact with heat, it forms small bubbles in the heat-setting mixture, resulting in fluffy pancakes.”

If you want to use a heart-shaped mould like the one shown, he recommends using a jug with a pouring spout to make it easier to pour the batter into the heart mould.

Fluffy pancake recipe hack

Makes four servings

Ingredients

1 cup self-raising flour

2 ½ tsp salt

½ cup plant-based milk

5 tbsp of Radnor Infusions, Raspberry and Black Cherry

Vegetable oil for cooking

Heart shaped mould/cookie cutter

Raspberries for topping

Method