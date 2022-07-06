Archie and Prince Harry were seen with Meghan Markle at 4th July

The family-of-four travelled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming for the 4th of July parade.

Meghan can be seen watching her son Archie, three, whilst wearing an all-blue outfit and a red, white and blue cap.

Prince Harry could be seen standing behind them, wearing a dark grey top and green cap.

Advertisement

Along with their son Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed enjoying; the Fourth of July parade in Wyoming.

The four-person family left their Montecito home in Santa Barbara; and travelled to Jackson Hole to spend the weekend with some friends.

In the pictures, which were shared by a bystander on Facebook; Meghan is seen looking intently after her son Archie, 3; who is dressed all in blue and sporting a red, white, and blue cap. She is also wearing black jeans, a white top, and a large brown straw hat; which is thought to be by her favourite designer, Janessa Leone. The boy waved an American flag and applauded the march as it passed.

Standing behind them and donning a dark grey shirt; and a green hat was Prince Harry.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrives in the United Kingdom with Archie and Lilibet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making their first journey to...

Advertisement

Funny tale, we are at the Fourth of July parade in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The large, intimidating man twice informed; us that he had reserved seats for a family. The photographer of the Sussexes’ photographs wrote.

“I thought, well, that must be the royal family,” she later said in a mocking tone. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive; with little Archie after a brief delay.

“The bodyguard was the large guy. Harry and Archie are adorable, and Meghan is stunning, she continued.

The family hasn’t been frequently photographed since they moved to the US; but it’s obvious that they’re having fun and progressively getting to know each state.

Also Read The real reason Prince Harry and Meghan declined Archie’s ‘Earl’ title Despite being the first-born son of a Duke, Prince Harry and Meghan...