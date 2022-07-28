The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are eager to leave the “royal bubble.”

The royal author says, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are eager to leave the “royal bubble” and have their efforts made for the sake of influencing in America.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which debuted last year in London, will now take place in Boston at the end of the year, according to a recent announcement.

This implies that he and Kate will probably go to another continent to attend the wedding.

And there are rumors that they might start a full US tour, stopping in cities like New York and Washington, D.C.

The Cambridges are also eager for a “piece of American pie,” claims royal author Omid Scobie, one of the authors of the Finding Freedom biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He said in his Yahoo column that a source informed him “”The charitable landscape in America is massive and he wants to have a presence,” the source continues, “and William is keen for his work to be visible and have an impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble.”

Additionally, he says he’s been informed that reconnaissance has been planned to determine whether the pair has any engagements in Boston and possibly elsewhere.

Scobie claims: “Although the source made no mention of it, I questioned whether there might also be any sibling rivalry at play.

“While Harry’s popularity in Britain may be waning, his rise in the US has seen the Archewell Foundation receive enormous support from an impressive list of donors, and his charitable efforts and campaigning have quickly seen him recognized by organizations like Forbes and TIME, who named him and Meghan two of the world’s most influential people.

The Cambridges have clearly realized that a piece of American pie would be great, too, even though their primary emphasis will always be the UK, where they are currently preparing to relocate their family’s base from London to Windsor.

“Who can blame them, though? The Royal Family has long been seen as a crucial component of the international attraction of Britain.”

On his and Kate’s official Instagram account, William shared a video in which he discussed his future trip to the US.

The next five prize winners will be announced in 2022, he said, when Earthshot will be brought to the USA.

The Earthshots Awards, which have five categories – Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans; Build A Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate – aim to find and scale up ground-breaking solutions to heal the world. Each category’s winner received £1 million in prize money.

The project was motivated by former US president John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot Initiative, which challenged scientists to send an astronaut to the moon and bring him back safely while advancing human achievement.

The City of Boston and its mayor Michelle Wu, along with the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, will serve as the ceremony’s host partners.