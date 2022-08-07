Advertisement
  Royal Family
According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should seize any opportunity to heal royal schisms because “no one has any interest in having the Sussexes around” following their shock exit and subsequent interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

“If Harry and Meghan accept the Queen’s invitation to Balmoral it will be out of necessity. Megxit was one thing but the Oprah interview was an entirely different level of betrayal. I still don’t believe that the couple properly weighed the pros and cons of executing that interview,” Ms Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star last week.

Schofield added: “No one else really has any interest in having the Sussexes around so yes, they must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold.”

Another columnist previously stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not last long unless the royals “patch things up.”

