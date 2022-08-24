Meghan Markle’s latest viral pics attract attention
Meghan Markle's followers went crazy after seeing her new makeup-free photos. The...
The photographs were uploaded to Twitter by the account @luckyrevin, which also provided the following caption: “Brand new sighting of #PrincessMeghan. How gorgeous does she look?!!! Shared by a young lady with whom Meghan Markle was conversing over a zoom call. Launch of Possible Archetypes is coming up soon!!”
Omgggg!!!!😱😱 New #PrincessMeghan sighting. How gorgeous does she look?!!! Shared by a girl #meghanmarkle was having a zoom call with. Possible Archetypes launch soon!!😍😍❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4KLHmdiyTY
— Lily Revin (@LuckyRevin) August 22, 2022
@fbm warrior said, “Wow, she’s gorgeous!”
Her locks are beautiful and she’s youthful. I swore this was from her teen years!”
The Duchess normally has straight or bouncy hair and natural makeup, but in the latest photos she looks even more natural.
Meghan Markle was reportedly on a video call when the photographs were taken. She looks to be in Montecito with Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet.
