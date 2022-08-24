Advertisement
  • The release of new pictures of the Duchess of Sussex without her makeup has caused Meghan Markle’s devoted followers to go into a frenzy on social media.
  • The images that have gone viral show that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, is wearing very little or even no makeup at all.
  • The fresh-faced Duchess of Sussex’s squad could not stop gushing over her genuine and natural beauty. They could not stop complimenting her.
The photographs were uploaded to Twitter by the account @luckyrevin, which also provided the following caption: “Brand new sighting of #PrincessMeghan. How gorgeous does she look?!!! Shared by a young lady with whom Meghan Markle was conversing over a zoom call. Launch of Possible Archetypes is coming up soon!!”

@fbm warrior said, “Wow, she’s gorgeous!”

Her locks are beautiful and she’s youthful. I swore this was from her teen years!”

The Duchess normally has straight or bouncy hair and natural makeup, but in the latest photos she looks even more natural.

Meghan Markle was reportedly on a video call when the photographs were taken. She looks to be in Montecito with Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet.

 

