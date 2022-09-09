Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber & Dua Lipa pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, nature paid her a unique tribute.
The royal enthusiasts claim that the 96-year-old queen, who passed away quietly in Scotland, seemed to open heaven’s gates in Buckingham Palace.
A double rainbow appeared over the Palace shortly after the Queen departed for her heavenly home.
Earlier today, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”
The statement said, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,”
