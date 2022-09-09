Advertisement
Edition: English
Heaven’s doors open for Queen, stunning rainbow appears above Buckingham Palace

Articles
Heaven’s doors open for Queen, stunning rainbow appears above Buckingham Palace

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, nature paid her a unique tribute.

The royal enthusiasts claim that the 96-year-old queen, who passed away quietly in Scotland, seemed to open heaven’s gates in Buckingham Palace.

A double rainbow appeared over the Palace shortly after the Queen departed for her heavenly home.

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

The statement said, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,”

