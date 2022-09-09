Heaven’s doors open for Queen, stunning rainbow appears above Buckingham Palace

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, nature paid her a unique tribute.

The royal enthusiasts claim that the 96-year-old queen, who passed away quietly in Scotland, seemed to open heaven’s gates in Buckingham Palace.

A double rainbow appeared over the Palace shortly after the Queen departed for her heavenly home.

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

The statement said, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,”