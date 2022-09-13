Advertisement
Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle pays tribute to Queen with Prince William & Prince Harry

Articles
  • Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle pays tribute to Queen with Prince William & Prince Harry.
  • The “fab four” got back together outside the Queen’s home.
  • Kate was heard reiterating to the audience how important it is for families to stick together during trying times.
Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle joined their husbands Prince William & Prince Harry to honor the monarch, outside Windsor Castle.

The “fab four” got back together outside the Queen’s home on Saturday to hear the tributes sent by her fans.

Kate was heard reiterating to the audience how important it is for families to stick together during trying times.

As per reports, reports, “At one point Kate said to a family that ‘at times like these you’ve got to come together.'”

Omid Scobie, a royal specialist and friend of Meghan’s, added to the surprise gathering by describing how William chose to invite Harry to Windsor Castle at the “eleventh hour.”

Royal expert tweeted, “The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour. It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.”

