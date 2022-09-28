Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles ready to embarrass Prince Harry, Meghan yet again

King Charles ready to embarrass Prince Harry, Meghan yet again

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles ready to embarrass Prince Harry, Meghan yet again

King Charles can strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s titles in a second

Advertisement
  • The coronation of King Charles will take place at Westminster Abbey in 2023.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children will take centre stage at the coronation.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will be provided with inexpensive chairs for the occasion.
Advertisement

Following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth on September 8, King Charles ascended to the throne, and preparations for his coronation are in motion.

King Charles’ coronation is anticipated to take place in the spring of 2023.

At his coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey, where coronations have occurred for the past 900 years, the King is anticipated to be joined by roughly 2,000 guests.

According to sources, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will take centre stage at the coronation in comparison to other members of the royal family.

With the seating arrangement, King Charles might humiliate Harry and Meghan as he did at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Because he does not want the Duke and Duchess to receive any attention, he will provide them with inexpensive chairs.

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles ready to accept Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles ready to accept Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be able to rejoin the royal...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story