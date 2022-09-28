King Charles ready to embarrass Prince Harry, Meghan yet again

The coronation of King Charles will take place at Westminster Abbey in 2023.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children will take centre stage at the coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will be provided with inexpensive chairs for the occasion.

Following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth on September 8, King Charles ascended to the throne, and preparations for his coronation are in motion.

King Charles’ coronation is anticipated to take place in the spring of 2023.

At his coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey, where coronations have occurred for the past 900 years, the King is anticipated to be joined by roughly 2,000 guests.

According to sources, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will take centre stage at the coronation in comparison to other members of the royal family.

With the seating arrangement, King Charles might humiliate Harry and Meghan as he did at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Because he does not want the Duke and Duchess to receive any attention, he will provide them with inexpensive chairs.

