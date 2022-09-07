Advertisement
Meghan Markle is accused of discrediting her parents

  • Third episode of Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast is made available.
  • Internet abuse of the former American actress began from royal admirers.
  • Meghan Markle refers to herself as a “latch-key kid.”
The third episode of Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast has been made available.

As soon as the latest Archetype episode aired, internet abuse of the former American actress began from royal admirers, authorities, and critics.

In her new podcast with Mindy Kaling, Meghan Markle refers to herself as a “latch-key kid,” according to one of the commenters.

An unsupervised or unoccupied home is what the user described as a latchkey home for children after school.

What a way to put your parents in the wrong.

On social media websites, the message was observed being shared by a number of royal accounts and experts.

