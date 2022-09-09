Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma pay condolences
At the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. The royal...
After passing away, Queen Elizabeth II will reunite with her immediate family.
Along with her father, King George VI, mother, and sister, Princess Margaret, the 96-year-old queen will lie at the King George VI memorial chapel.
Also moving about the room will be the Queen’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The vault was constructed somewhere between 1810 and 1814.
In a statement earlier today, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the statement added.
