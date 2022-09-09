Advertisement
Prince Philip’s ultimate resting location is revealed, and the Queen will finally see her loving husband

Prince Philip’s ultimate resting location is revealed, and the Queen will finally see her loving husband

  • Queen Elizabeth II passes away at the age of 96
  • Her burial place has been revealed
  • She will be peacefully rested beside her love Prince Philip
After passing away, Queen Elizabeth II will reunite with her immediate family.

Along with her father, King George VI, mother, and sister, Princess Margaret, the 96-year-old queen will lie at the King George VI memorial chapel.

Also moving about the room will be the Queen’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The vault was constructed somewhere between 1810 and 1814.

In a statement earlier today, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the statement added.

