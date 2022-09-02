Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Upon the passing of Princess Diana, Prince Charles fought the Queen “harder than ever.”
Upon the passing of Princess Diana, Prince Charles fought the Queen “harder than ever.”

Upon the passing of Princess Diana, Prince Charles fought the Queen “harder than ever.”

Articles
Advertisement
Upon the passing of Princess Diana, Prince Charles fought the Queen “harder than ever.”

Upon the passing of Princess Diana, Prince Charles fought the Queen “harder than ever.”

Advertisement
  • When Princess Diana passed away in Paris, Prince Charles wanted to be there for her.

The Princess of Wales was taken home by Prince Charles and her sisters after she died in a vehicle accident with her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.

However, it is said that the Queen disapproved of the choice to bring Diana on a royal trip.

Advertisement

According to journalist Richard Kay, Charles fought for his ex-wife and begged the Queen to allow him use the royal vehicles.

Also Read

Visitors to the Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas are encouraged to host their own royal nuptials
Visitors to the Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas are encouraged to host their own royal nuptials

Days after the 25th anniversary of the late Princess Diana's passing in...

He said: “This was a surprising and brave move. He was an ex-husband, he had no right to be there other than as the father of her sons. Charles wanted to take the royal flight to Paris but the Queen wouldn’t allow it. Charles fought harder for Diana than he had ever fought for her in her lifetime.”

Diana and Charles separated in 1996, the year before she passed away.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Royal Family thinks nothing 'so personal' in Harry, Meghan Documentary
Royal Family thinks nothing 'so personal' in Harry, Meghan Documentary
Questions raise on Meghan Markle, Harry 'credibility problem'
Questions raise on Meghan Markle, Harry 'credibility problem'
King Charles and Camilla release their own first Christmas card
King Charles and Camilla release their own first Christmas card
Ex employee of Meghan Markle to launch own podcast
Ex employee of Meghan Markle to launch own podcast
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to move on from royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to move on from royal family
Meghan Markle and Princess Diana are very different from each other
Meghan Markle and Princess Diana are very different from each other
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story