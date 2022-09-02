Upon the passing of Princess Diana, Prince Charles fought the Queen “harder than ever.”

When Princess Diana passed away in Paris, Prince Charles wanted to be there for her.

The Princess of Wales was taken home by Prince Charles and her sisters after she died in a vehicle accident with her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed.

However, it is said that the Queen disapproved of the choice to bring Diana on a royal trip.

According to journalist Richard Kay, Charles fought for his ex-wife and begged the Queen to allow him use the royal vehicles.

He said: “This was a surprising and brave move. He was an ex-husband, he had no right to be there other than as the father of her sons. Charles wanted to take the royal flight to Paris but the Queen wouldn’t allow it. Charles fought harder for Diana than he had ever fought for her in her lifetime.”

Diana and Charles separated in 1996, the year before she passed away.