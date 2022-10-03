King Charles may snatch royal titles of Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Beatrice and Eugenie are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Their father settled a sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre earlier this year.

As part of the settlement, he was stripped of his royal and military titles by Queen Elizabeth II.

According to rumours, because of their father Prince Andrew, King Charles may revoke the royal titles of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

“Unfortunately for Princesses Eugene and Beatrice, their father’s conduct has had rather an adverse and actually disastrous impact on their royal futures,” said royal expert Hilary Fordwich to Fox News.

“The Princesses are most likely to become Lady Beatrice and Lady Eugenie since their father, Prince Andrew’s sexual assault scandal has purportedly poured ruin on their chances of becoming working royals.”

